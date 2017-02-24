Top Stories
Fri, 24 February 2017 at 3:01 pm

Leonardo DiCaprio Rocks a Fanny Pack in Thailand Ahead of Oscars 2017

Leonardo DiCaprio is currently sightseeing around Thailand – and his fanny pack game is strong!

The 42-year-old actor and activist was spotted checking out the Ayutthaya Historical Park – which showcases the ancient city of Ayutthaya – on Wednesday (February 22) in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya.

Leonardo will be presenting at the 2017 Academy Awards this Sunday, as he won the Best Actor award for The Revenant last year.

While Leonardo usually brings his mom as his plus-one, it’s still unknown whether he will repeat the tradition this year or possibly bring his girlfriend Nina Agdal.

