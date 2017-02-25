Alex Rodriguez & Anne Wojcicki Split After Dating for Almost a Year

Alex Rodriguez and Anne Wojcicki have reportedly broken up after less than a year together, according to Page Six.

The 41-year-old retired New York Yankees player and the 43-year-old entrepreneur and CEO of 23andMe started dating back in March 2016 before quietly ending things a few months ago due to personal differences.

“They were an unusual couple, from very different backgrounds, but they are both smart business people, and had quite a few things in common, including a fascination with the tech world,” a source explained. “But, perhaps in the end, they were a little too different.”

“Alex and Anne have remained friends and will see each other as they move in a few shared social circles,” the source added.