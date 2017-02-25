Top Stories
Natalie Portman Will Not Attend Oscars 2017 Due to Pregnancy

Natalie Portman Will Not Attend Oscars 2017 Due to Pregnancy

2017 Oscars Weekend - Full Coverage of All the Parties!

2017 Oscars Weekend - Full Coverage of All the Parties!

Demi Lovato Is Excited to Find Out She is '1% African'

Demi Lovato Is Excited to Find Out She is '1% African'

See the Incredible Gifts that Garth Brooks Gave His 5 Millionth Concertgoer!

See the Incredible Gifts that Garth Brooks Gave His 5 Millionth Concertgoer!

Sat, 25 February 2017 at 8:28 pm

Alex Rodriguez & Anne Wojcicki Split After Dating for Almost a Year

Alex Rodriguez & Anne Wojcicki Split After Dating for Almost a Year

Alex Rodriguez and Anne Wojcicki have reportedly broken up after less than a year together, according to Page Six.

The 41-year-old retired New York Yankees player and the 43-year-old entrepreneur and CEO of 23andMe started dating back in March 2016 before quietly ending things a few months ago due to personal differences.

“They were an unusual couple, from very different backgrounds, but they are both smart business people, and had quite a few things in common, including a fascination with the tech world,” a source explained. “But, perhaps in the end, they were a little too different.”

Alex and Anne have remained friends and will see each other as they move in a few shared social circles,” the source added.
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Kimberly White; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Alex Rodriguez, Anne Wojcicki, Split

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce may have cancelled her Coachella performance, but ticket prices are still rising - TMZ
  • Amber Rose is being sued by a strip club - Gossip Cop
  • Louis Tomlinson talks One Direction reunion - Just Jared Jr
  • Get the deets on The Bachelor fantasy suite dates - Wetpaint
  • George and Amal Clooney made their first appearance since announcing their pregnancy - Lainey Gossip
  • Connie Britton is opening up about her decision to leave Nashville - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here