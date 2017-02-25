Top Stories
Pregnant Amal Clooney Debuts Baby Bump with Husband George at Cesar Awards!

Pregnant Amal Clooney Debuts Baby Bump with Husband George at Cesar Awards!

Meryl Streep Denies Being Paid to Wear Dress at Oscars 2017

Meryl Streep Denies Being Paid to Wear Dress at Oscars 2017

Oscars Predictions 2017 - Who Will Win at Academy Awards?

Oscars Predictions 2017 - Who Will Win at Academy Awards?

Lionel Richie &amp; Mariah Carey's Tour Might Be Postponed

Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey's Tour Might Be Postponed

Sat, 25 February 2017 at 12:48 pm

Girl Meets World's Sabrina Carpenter Models For Marc Jacobs (Video)

Girl Meets World's Sabrina Carpenter Models For Marc Jacobs (Video)

Sabrina Carpenter is making her mark in the fashion world.

The “Thumbs” singer and former Girl Meets World actress stopped by the fashion brand’s showroom to check out the new collection.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sabrina Carpenter

Some of the items Sabrina models in the video — six in total — include the Vintage Stripe Love Patch Sweater, Lust Platform Sandals, and Studded Navigator Saddle Bag.

If you missed her, check out Sabrina at the Marc Jacobs fashion show during NYFW earlier this month!

A post shared by Marc Jacobs (@marcjacobs) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Marc Jacobs
Posted to: Fashion, Sabrina Carpenter

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce may have cancelled her Coachella performance by ticket prices are still rising - TMZ
  • Amber Rose is being sued by a strip club - Gossip Cop
  • Louis Tomlinson talks One Direction reunion - Just Jared Jr
  • Get the deets on The Bachelor fantasy suite dates - Wetpaint
  • George and Amal Clooney made their first appearance since announcing their pregnancy - Lainey Gossip
  • Connie Britton is opening up about her decision to leave Nashville - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here