Alicia Vikander Gets Ready to Present at Oscars 2017!

Alicia Vikander is working the red carpet at the 2017 Academy Awards!

The 28-year-old actress is set to present tonight at the big show, held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood. It looks like Alicia is solo, walking the red carpet without beau Michael Fassbender.

Alicia won Best Supporting Actress last year at the show, and, as is tradition, returned this year to present again.

FYI: Alicia is wearing Louis Vuitton.