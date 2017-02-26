Top Stories
Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

Natalie Portman Misses Oscars 2017, Explains Why She Can't Attend

Natalie Portman Misses Oscars 2017, Explains Why She Can't Attend

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Sun, 26 February 2017 at 8:06 pm

Alicia Vikander Gets Ready to Present at Oscars 2017!

Alicia Vikander Gets Ready to Present at Oscars 2017!

Alicia Vikander is working the red carpet at the 2017 Academy Awards!

The 28-year-old actress is set to present tonight at the big show, held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood. It looks like Alicia is solo, walking the red carpet without beau Michael Fassbender.

Alicia won Best Supporting Actress last year at the show, and, as is tradition, returned this year to present again.

Make sure to tune in for the Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, TONIGHT at 8:30pm ET/5:30pm PT on ABC!

FYI: Alicia is wearing Louis Vuitton.
Just Jared on Facebook
alicia vikander oscars 2017 red carpet 01
alicia vikander oscars 2017 red carpet 02
alicia vikander oscars 2017 red carpet 03
alicia vikander oscars 2017 red carpet 04
alicia vikander oscars 2017 red carpet 05
alicia vikander oscars 2017 red carpet 06
alicia vikander oscars 2017 red carpet 07
alicia vikander oscars 2017 red carpet 08
alicia vikander oscars 2017 red carpet 09

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Oscars, Alicia Vikander, Oscars

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lea Michele shows off her super sexy beach body - TMZ
  • A major Dancing with the Stars pro isn't returning for season 24 - Gossip Cop
  • Dove Cameron celebrates her Galore cover with some of her closest friends - Just Jared Jr
  • George W. Bush's daughter is set to headline a Planned Parenthood charity event - Wetpaint
  • Are Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus dating? - Lainey Gossip
  • Katherine Heigl's CBS drama Doubt has been cancelled - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here