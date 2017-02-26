Alicia Vikander Might Get a Back Rub from Chrissy Teigen at the Oscars!

Alicia Vikander hits the carpet while attending Bulgari’s Pre-Oscar Dinner held at the Chateau Marmont on Saturday (February 25) in Los Angeles.

The 28-year-old Oscar-winning actress was joined at the celebration by models Toni Garrn, Jon Kortajarena, Jasmine Sanders, Josephine Skriver, and more.

Alicia will be at the Oscars tonight and she can look forward to getting a back rub from Chrissy Teigen during the show.

Host Jimmy Kimmel shared a photo from inside the theater, which showed that Chrissy and her husband John Legend will be sitting right behind Alicia in the Dolby Theatre.

“Does Alicia Vikander have a Twitter because I will def give her a back rub tomorrow,” Chrissy tweeted.

FYI: Alicia is wearing a Louis Vuitton dress and Bulgari jewelry.