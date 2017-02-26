Kristen Stewart, Ellie Bamber, & Hailee Steinfeld Step Out for Chanel's Pre-Oscar Dinner

Top Stories
Sun, 26 February 2017 at 2:13 pm

Kristen Stewart, Ellie Bamber, and Hailee Steinfeld hit the carpet while attending Chanel & Charles Finch’s Pre-Oscar Dinner on Saturday night (February 25) at Madeo in Beverly Hills, Calif.

There were a bunch of stars at the event and other Young Hollywood actors in attendance included Lily Collins, Phoebe Tonkin, and Cameron Monaghan.

FYI: Kristen is wearing Chanel. Ellie is wearing a Chanel top, skirt, and jewelry with Christian Louboutin shoes. Lily is wearing Chanel. Hailee is wearing Chanel. Phoebe is wearing Chanel.

20+ pictures inside of Kristen Stewart and others at the event…

Photos: Getty, BFA
