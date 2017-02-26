Top Stories
Sun, 26 February 2017 at 10:50 pm

Ryan Gosling's Oscars 2017 Date is His Sister Mandi!

Ryan Gosling's Oscars 2017 Date is His Sister Mandi!

Ryan Gosling‘s longtime girlfriend Eva Mendes decided to stay at home instead of attending the 2017 Academy Awards, so the actor brought his sister Mandi!

The 36-year-old actor was seen sitting in the front row with his sister during the event at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood.

Eva and Ryan welcomed their second child, daughter Amada, nine months ago and she has kept a low profile ever since.

Both Ryan and his sister Mandi were seen greeting the random people that were welcomed into the Dolby Theatre for a funny segment during the show!

FYI: Ryan is wearing Gucci.
