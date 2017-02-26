The Mummy's Sofia Boutella Shines in Chanel at Oscars 2017

The Mummy reboot star Sofia Boutella has just arrived to the 2017 Academy Awards!

The 35-year-old actress will be presenting on stage tonight at the show, held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood.

Sofia is starring in the new remake of The Mummy, which also stars Tom Cruise as the protagonist. Watch the trailer for the movie if you missed it!

Make sure to tune in for the Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, TONIGHT at 8:30pm ET/5:30pm PT on ABC!

FYI: Sofia is wearing Chanel.