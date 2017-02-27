Brie Larson & Alicia Vikander Wear Same Color to Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2017!

Brie Larson and Alicia Vikander walk the carpet at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday night (February 26) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The ladies won the awards for Best Actress and Best Supporting actress, respectively, at last year’s Oscars and they presented awards at this year’s show.

Brie and Alicia both changed into new looks for the after party and they matched in similar shades of green!

Joining Brie at the party was her fiance Alex Greenwald.

FYI: Brie is wearing a Ralph and Russo dress. Alicia is wearing a Louis Vuitton dress.