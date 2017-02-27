Top Stories
Mon, 27 February 2017 at 12:35 pm

Sharon Stone, Tony Goldwyn & Bellamy Young Live It Up At Elton John's Oscars Party!

Sharon Stone, Tony Goldwyn & Bellamy Young Live It Up At Elton John's Oscars Party!

Sharon Stone strikes a pose in a black gown while attending the 2017 Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Academy Awards Viewing Party held at The City of West Hollywood Park on Sunday (February 26) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 58-year-old actress was accompanied at the event by her boyfriend Douglas Truesdale, as well as Scandal‘s Tony Goldwyn and Bellamy Young, Andie MacDowell, Rachel Griffiths and Tony‘s wife Jane Musky.

“What a crazy night! BRAVO @ejaf for 25 years of making such a beautiful difference in this world & TY too for always giving all of us such a fun evening,” Bellamy captioned with her Instagram post. “😊 And TY to everyone who kept me comfy & feeling like a boss.”


FYI: Bellamy is wearing a custom Dani Kurrle tuxedo, Cesare Paciotti shoes, Edie Parker clutch, Lˊ Dezen ear cuffs, BYCHARI body chain and choker, and Le Vian jewelry.
