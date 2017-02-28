Top Stories
Lady Gaga to Replace Beyonce as Coachella 2017 Headliner!

Lady Gaga to Replace Beyonce as Coachella 2017 Headliner!

Twitter Is Enraged Over This Kellyanne Conway Photo

Twitter Is Enraged Over This Kellyanne Conway Photo

'Moonlight' Star Weighs In on Oscars Best Picture Mix Up

'Moonlight' Star Weighs In on Oscars Best Picture Mix Up

Tue, 28 February 2017 at 8:55 pm

Justin Bieber Heads Out on a Pre-Birthday Hike!

Justin Bieber Heads Out on a Pre-Birthday Hike!

Justin Bieber is getting in some pre-birthday exercise!

The 22-year-old entertainer was joined by a male friend as he stepped out out for a hike on Tuesday (February 28) in Studio City, Calif.

Justin is just a day away from celebrating his 23rd birthday and we’re sure he has some big plans!

Perhaps Justin will be hanging with his rumored flame, model Ashley Moore, who he was spotted out on a hike with earlier in the week.

Justin has known Ashley for quite a few years and spent a lot of time with her in 2013, when they were spotted at parties, getting lunch and attending basketball games.

Just Jared on Facebook
justin bieber heads out on a pre birthday hike 01
justin bieber heads out on a pre birthday hike 02
justin bieber heads out on a pre birthday hike 03
justin bieber heads out on a pre birthday hike 04
justin bieber heads out on a pre birthday hike 05
justin bieber heads out on a pre birthday hike 06

Photos: AKM/GSI
Posted to: Justin Bieber

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lea Michele shows off her super sexy beach body - TMZ
  • A major Dancing with the Stars pro isn't returning for season 24 - Gossip Cop
  • Dove Cameron celebrates her Galore cover with some of her closest friends - Just Jared Jr
  • George W. Bush's daughter is set to headline a Planned Parenthood charity event - Wetpaint
  • Are Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus dating? - Lainey Gossip
  • Katherine Heigl's CBS drama Doubt has been cancelled - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here