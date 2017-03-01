Academy Issues Apology After Using Photo of Woman Who is Alive During 'In Memoriam' Segment

The Academy has formally apologized for featuring the photo of a woman who is still alive during the Oscar‘s In Memoriam segment.

During the tribute, a photo of Australian producer Jan Chapman was used instead of her late friend, Australian costume designer Janet Patterson.

The organization took to their Instagram to correct the error.

“We sincerely apologize to producer Jan Chapman, whose photo was mistakenly used in the Oscars ‘In Memoriam’ tribute for her colleague and dear friend, the late Janet Patterson. Janet, an Academy member and four-time Oscar-nominated costume designer, was beloved in our community. We extend our deepest apologies and condolences to the Patterson family,” the Academy wrote.

See the the real photo of Janet below…