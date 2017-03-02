Abigail Breslin Suffers Panic Attack On Stage in NYC

Abigail Breslin had quite the opening night of her new play All the Fine Boys.

The 20-year-old actress had a panic attack while performing on Wednesday (March 1) in New York City.

Luckily, her co-stars Isabelle Fuhrman, Alex Wolff, and more helped her get through it.

“When you’re on stage doing a play and you have an actual panic attack mid show cuz anxiety doesn’t warn you,” Abby tweeted. “BUT THEN your cast mates and crew give you tea and breathing exercises and the panic attack slowly packs it’s bags and leave. BOOM”

Also in attendance that night were Christian Siriano, Ethan Hawke, Peter Dinklage,and Sara Bareilles.

