Thu, 02 March 2017 at 12:50 pm

Jane Fonda Bravely Reveals She Was Raped, Sexually Abused as a Child

Jane Fonda Bravely Reveals She Was Raped, Sexually Abused as a Child

Jane Fonda makes a brave confession in her cover story and interview with The Edit.

The 79-year-old star was interviewed by Brie Larson. Here’s what she shared:

On being the victim of sexual assault: “To show you the extent to which a patriarchy takes a toll on females; I’ve been raped, I’ve been sexually abused as a child and I’ve been fired because I wouldn’t sleep with my boss and I always thought it was my fault; that I didn’t do or say the right thing….I know young girls who’ve been raped and didn’t even know it was rape. They think, ‘It must have been because I said ‘no’ the wrong way.’ One of the great things the women’s movement has done is to make us realize that [rape and abuse is] not our fault. We were violated and it’s not right.”

On being a parent: “I regret that I wasn’t a better parent. I didn’t know how to do it. But you can learn, so I studied how to be a parent. It’s never too late. I am trying to make up for what I didn’t know before. When I die, I want my family to be around me. I want them to love me and I have to earn that. I’m still working at it.”

On the power of saying “no”: “I’ve learned the only power I have in my career is the word no. I couldn’t choose the jobs I got, but I could say no to jobs that weren’t right for me.” Fonda in turn admits, “Unlike you, Brie, it took me 60 years to learn how to say no. If anyone offered me anything I would say yes. I took parts I wasn’t right for and I was taken advantage of. I didn’t know how to stand up for myself. Now, I would say, ‘No. This is a piece of s***. I don’t like the way you’re treating me,’ and leave. If only I had known then what I do now.”

For more from Jane, visit Net-a-Porter.com.
Credit: Nico Bustos/The Edit
