Top Stories
When Is Taylor Swift Releasing New Music? Ed Sheeran Dishes Details!

When Is Taylor Swift Releasing New Music? Ed Sheeran Dishes Details!

Jimmy Kimmel Reveals Final Oscars Joke He Was Supposed to Do After Best Picture (Hint: Involves Matt Damon)

Jimmy Kimmel Reveals Final Oscars Joke He Was Supposed to Do After Best Picture (Hint: Involves Matt Damon)

Is Oprah Winfrey Going to Run For President?

Is Oprah Winfrey Going to Run For President?

Thu, 02 March 2017 at 4:10 pm

Justin Trudeau's Hot Photos From His Youth Emerge

Justin Trudeau's Hot Photos From His Youth Emerge
  • Fans are swooning over young Justin TrudeauTMZ
  • The cast of DWTS has been revealed – Wetpaint
  • Jaden Smith has a new role coming up – Just Jared Jr
  • This comedian’s divorce is getting complicated - DListed
  • Britney Spears is working on her fitness – Hollywood Tuna
  • New Coldplay music is here! – Towleroad
  • How long has Ariana Grande been in love with Mac Miller? – J-14
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Justin Trudeau, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Oprah assures everyone she's not running for President - TMZ
  • Katie Holmes takes major issue with tabloid magazines - Gossip Cop
  • It looks like Bella Thorne is dating Kendall Jenner's rumored ex-boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • All these celebs are expecting babies in 2017 - Wetpaint
  • Angelina Jolie has a new gig - Lainey Gossip
  • Here's everything you need to know about Game of Thrones' Jon Snow - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here