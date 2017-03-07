Top Stories
Lily Collins Writes Open Letter to Dad Phil, Forgives Him for His Mistakes

Kristen Stewart Opens Up About Robert Pattinson Relationship: 'The Public Was The Enemy'

Channing Tatum &amp; Jenna Dewan Look So Hot in These Beach Photos!

Winner of Idris Elba Date Contest Revealed!

Tue, 07 March 2017 at 9:53 pm

Scarlett Johansson Files for Divorce from Romain Dauriac, Asks for Primary Custody of Her Daughter (Report)

Scarlett Johansson Files for Divorce from Romain Dauriac, Asks for Primary Custody of Her Daughter (Report)

Scarlett Johansson has reportedly filed for divorce from her estranged husband Romain Dauriac.

The 32-year-old actress’ split from Romain was announced back in January and it was reported that she separated from her husband last summer.

Scarlett has requested primary custody of the couple’s two-year-old daughter Rose and a lawyer for Romain told Page Six that he is going to fight for custody as well.

“He would like to move to France with his daughter and Ms. Johansson does a lot of traveling,” Romain‘s lawyer Harold Mayerson said. “It will be an interesting process.”
