Top Stories
Lily Collins Writes Open Letter to Dad Phil, Forgives Him for His Mistakes

Lily Collins Writes Open Letter to Dad Phil, Forgives Him for His Mistakes

Kristen Stewart Opens Up About Robert Pattinson Relationship: 'The Public Was The Enemy'

Kristen Stewart Opens Up About Robert Pattinson Relationship: 'The Public Was The Enemy'

Channing Tatum &amp; Jenna Dewan Look So Hot in These Beach Photos!

Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Look So Hot in These Beach Photos!

Winner of Idris Elba Date Contest Revealed!

Winner of Idris Elba Date Contest Revealed!

Tue, 07 March 2017 at 9:29 pm

Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Enjoy Date Night in Paris!

Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Enjoy Date Night in Paris!

Sophie Turner holds on tight to Joe Jonas as they make their way out of their hotel on Tuesday night (March 7) in Paris, France.

The 21-year-old Game of Thrones actress looked pretty in a red, lace dress as she and her boyfriend stepped out for date night in the City of Lights.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sophie Turner

Earlier that day, Sophie stunned in a leather mini-dress and thigh-high, white boots as she attended the Louis Vuitton Fashion Show alongside Jaden Smith.

Also pictured inside: Sophie and Joe wearing all black outfits as they arrive back at their hotel late the night before.
Just Jared on Facebook
sophie turner joe jonas enjoy date night in paris 01
sophie turner joe jonas enjoy date night in paris 02
sophie turner joe jonas enjoy date night in paris 03
sophie turner joe jonas enjoy date night in paris 04
sophie turner joe jonas enjoy date night in paris 05
sophie turner joe jonas enjoy date night in paris 06
sophie turner joe jonas enjoy date night in paris 07
sophie turner joe jonas enjoy date night in paris 08
sophie turner joe jonas enjoy date night in paris 09
sophie turner joe jonas enjoy date night in paris 10

Credit: Getty; Photos: SplashNewsOnline, FameFlyNet Pictures
Posted to: Jaden Smith, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • The paparazzo in the airport altercation with Louis Tomlinson is no stranger to lawsuits with celebs - TMZ
  • Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt aren't working together - Gossip Cop
  • Get all the details on Ed Sheeran's secret show in NYC - Just Jared Jr
  • Find out who went home on The Bachelor - Wetpaint
  • Idris Elba is also a DJ! - Lainey Gossip
  • Some theaters refuse to show Beauty and the Beast - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here