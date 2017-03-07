Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Enjoy Date Night in Paris!

Sophie Turner holds on tight to Joe Jonas as they make their way out of their hotel on Tuesday night (March 7) in Paris, France.

The 21-year-old Game of Thrones actress looked pretty in a red, lace dress as she and her boyfriend stepped out for date night in the City of Lights.

Earlier that day, Sophie stunned in a leather mini-dress and thigh-high, white boots as she attended the Louis Vuitton Fashion Show alongside Jaden Smith.

Also pictured inside: Sophie and Joe wearing all black outfits as they arrive back at their hotel late the night before.