'Jurassic World' Sequel - Check Out The First Photo Here!

This is our very first look at the upcoming sequel to Jurassic World!

Executive producer Colin Trevorrow shared the image from set on Twitter, captioning it, “Walking in giant footsteps. #JW2″

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are both returning for the follow-up to the 2015 hit film, which made over a billion dollars at the box office globally.

Producer Frank Marshall is once again joining Steven Spielberg for the next chapter in the franchise.

The Jurassic World sequel will hit theaters on Friday, June 22, 2018.

