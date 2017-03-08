Orlando Bloom Is Back in the Dating Game After Katy Perry Split

Orlando Bloom is reportedly living up the single life.

Th 40-year-old actor is apparently dating again after his recent breakup with Katy Perry.

“He loves to flirt, but he is single now,” a source told People. “He likes to share his life, so expect to see him on a date soon.”

Pictured: Orlando spends time at the beach with some friends earlier in the week in Malibu, Calif.

