Gabourey Sidibe Had Weight Loss Surgery Last Year

'Survivor' 2017 - Who Went Home On 'Game Changers'?

Jennifer Garner &amp; Ben Affleck Reportedly Call Off Divorce!

Is Nicki Minaj Going to Respond to Remy Ma's Diss Track?

Wed, 08 March 2017 at 11:01 pm

Orlando Bloom Is Back in the Dating Game After Katy Perry Split

Orlando Bloom is reportedly living up the single life.

Th 40-year-old actor is apparently dating again after his recent breakup with Katy Perry.

“He loves to flirt, but he is single now,” a source told People. “He likes to share his life, so expect to see him on a date soon.”

Pictured: Orlando spends time at the beach with some friends earlier in the week in Malibu, Calif.

MORE ORLY: Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom ‘Still Text & Talk’ After Split
Photos: AKM-GSI
Orlando Bloom

