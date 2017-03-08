Paris Jackson Signs Talent Contract With WME!

Paris Jackson just signed a modeling contract and she’s now signed with a major talent agency too!

The 18-year-old daughter of the late Michael Jackson just announced that she signed with WME in all areas.

“Pleased to welcome @ParisJackson to WME,” the company wrote on their Twitter account.

The news makes sense, as WME is the parent company of IMG Models, the modeling agency Paris signed with recently.

Paris is set to making her acting debut on Star on March 8th and will reveal her next major fashion cover on The Tonight Show on March 15th.

Pictured inside: Paris leaving Milk Studios on Tuesday evening (March 7) in Los Angeles.