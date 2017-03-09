Paul Wesley & Phoebe Tonkin Split After Four Years of Dating

Paul Wesley and Phoebe Tonkin have called it quits.

The 34-year-old actor and 27-year-old actress, who met on set of The Vampire Diaries, have broken up after almost four years together, JustJared.com can confirm.

“They are still good friends,” a source told E! News. “The relationship just ran its course.”

Paul and Phoebe were last seen together back in December while jetting off to Sydney to spend the holidays with her family.

Meanwhile, he’s currently in Toronto directing his first episode of Freeform’s Shadowhunters.

Don’t forget – The Vampire Diaries series finale on Friday, March 10 @ 8PM on The CW.