Top Stories
Brie Larson Speaks About Not Clapping for Casey Affleck at Oscars 2017

Brie Larson Speaks About Not Clapping for Casey Affleck at Oscars 2017

Nicole Kidman Explains Her Awkward Clapping at Oscars 2017

Nicole Kidman Explains Her Awkward Clapping at Oscars 2017

Mary-Kate Olsen Discusses Life with Husband Olivier Sarkozy

Mary-Kate Olsen Discusses Life with Husband Olivier Sarkozy

Another Witness Comes Forward in Louis Tomlinson Airport Fight

Another Witness Comes Forward in Louis Tomlinson Airport Fight

Thu, 09 March 2017 at 3:21 pm

Paul Wesley & Phoebe Tonkin Split After Four Years of Dating

Paul Wesley & Phoebe Tonkin Split After Four Years of Dating

Paul Wesley and Phoebe Tonkin have called it quits.

The 34-year-old actor and 27-year-old actress, who met on set of The Vampire Diaries, have broken up after almost four years together, JustJared.com can confirm.

“They are still good friends,” a source told E! News. “The relationship just ran its course.”

Paul and Phoebe were last seen together back in December while jetting off to Sydney to spend the holidays with her family.

Meanwhile, he’s currently in Toronto directing his first episode of Freeform’s Shadowhunters.

Don’t forget – The Vampire Diaries series finale on Friday, March 10 @ 8PM on The CW.
Just Jared on Facebook
paul wesley phoebe tonkin break up 01
paul wesley phoebe tonkin break up 02
paul wesley phoebe tonkin break up 03
paul wesley phoebe tonkin break up 04
paul wesley phoebe tonkin break up 05

Photos: AKM-GSI, Getty, WENN
Posted to: Paul Wesley, Phoebe Tonkin, Split

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • The girl who was involved in Louis Tomlinson's arrest scuffle says he punched her in the face and she plans to sue - TMZ
  • Are Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal texting again? - Gossip Cop
  • Bonnie's heart stops in this Vampire Diaries series finale promo - Just Jared Jr
  • These are the television pilots you need to know about for 2017 - Wetpaint
  • This is the latest on Scarlett Johansson's messy divorce - Lainey Gossip
  • Trevor Noah compares Donald Trump to a stand-up comedian - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here