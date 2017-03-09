Rita Ora Steps Out Ahead of the 'America's Next Top Model' Finale

Rita Ora makes her way through Kings Cross Train Station on Wednesday afternoon (March 8) in London, England.

The 26-year-old Fifty Shades Darker actress went business casual as she arrived in London after spending some time in Paris for fashion week.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rita Ora

Later that night, Rita helped crown the Cycle 23 model on the America’s Next Top Model finale!

10+ pictures inside of Rita Ora making her way through the train station…

Check out Rita’s post to the ANTM winner inside!