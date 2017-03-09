Thu, 09 March 2017 at 8:00 am
Rita Ora Steps Out Ahead of the 'America's Next Top Model' Finale
Rita Ora makes her way through Kings Cross Train Station on Wednesday afternoon (March 8) in London, England.
The 26-year-old Fifty Shades Darker actress went business casual as she arrived in London after spending some time in Paris for fashion week.
Later that night, Rita helped crown the Cycle 23 model on the America’s Next Top Model finale!
Photos: WENN Posted to: Rita Ora
