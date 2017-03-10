Charlie Hunnam Explains Why Being a Sex Symbol is 'Collateral Damage'

Top Stories
Charlie Hunnam rocks a pink Gucci sweatshirt in a photo featured in InStyle‘s April 2017 issue, on newsstands March 17.

Here is what the 36-year-old King Arthur: Legend of the Sword actor shared with the mag:

On how he feels he’s perceived by others: “I try not to think about that too much because I’m just attempting to shape my own perception of myself and feel confident in my own identity. But people recognize that I have some real ability and have demonstrated that. There will probably be those that still relegate me to being a pretty boy.”

On being a sex symbol: “It’s both collateral damage and a huge opportunity. I mean, it’s a visual medium, and it makes it a lot easier to get roles if you’re a little easier on the eyes. But the reality is you get on set and every scene is a challenge to make work.”

On transitioning back to real like after playing a role: “It’s brutal. Reintegration is a motherf—. I keep thinking it’ll get easier, but it doesn’t. It’s really hard for my girlfriend [jewelry designer Morgana McNelis]. There’s all this expectation and longing and hope for what that reunion’s going to be. For me, it’s a process of trying desperately to get back to center, so I can be that person for her.”

For more from Charlie, visit InStyle.com!
Photos: Billy Ballard
    Good-looking man, he was great in SoA.

