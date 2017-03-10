Top Stories
Brie Larson Speaks About Not Clapping for Casey Affleck at Oscars 2017

Another Witness Comes Forward in Louis Tomlinson Airport Fight

Fri, 10 March 2017 at 6:00 am

Kirsten Dunst & Fiance Jesse Plemons Catch a Flight Together

Kirsten Dunst and her fiance Jesse Plemons head into LAX Airport to catch a flight out of town together on Wednesday (March 8) in Los Angeles.

The couple’s engagement was revealed back in January and they have kept their relationship very private ever since becoming a couple last year.

Kirsten and Jesse worked together on the second season of FX’s hit show Fargo. They both received Emmy nominations for their work!

Kirsten recently wrapped up appearances for awards season during which she supported her film Hidden Figures.
