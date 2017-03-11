Bill Skarsgard Holds Hands with His Girlfriend in New Orleans

Bill Skarsgard goes for a stroll around town with his mystery girlfriend on Thursday (March 9) in New Orleans, La.

The 26-year-old actor is in town while working on his upcoming movie Assassination Nation, which also stars Bella Thorne and Joel McHale.

The movie “follows four teenage girls in a small suburb who become the focus of unwanted worldwide media attention after their personal information is leaked by an anonymous hacker,” according to THR.

Bill was spotted with his girlfriend last summer while in Toronto to work on the horror movie It, which will hit theaters in September.