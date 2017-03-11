Top Stories
Victoria Beckham Visits the Louvre with Brooklyn &amp; His Ex

Victoria Beckham Visits the Louvre with Brooklyn & His Ex

Michael Fassbender Blessed Us All By Wearing This Tight Shirt!

Michael Fassbender Blessed Us All By Wearing This Tight Shirt!

Are Ginnifer Goodwin &amp; Josh Dallas Leaving 'Once Upon a Time'?

Are Ginnifer Goodwin & Josh Dallas Leaving 'Once Upon a Time'?

Johnny Manziel Is Engaged - See His Girlfriend's Ring

Johnny Manziel Is Engaged - See His Girlfriend's Ring

Sat, 11 March 2017 at 2:25 pm

Bill Skarsgard Holds Hands with His Girlfriend in New Orleans

Bill Skarsgard Holds Hands with His Girlfriend in New Orleans

Bill Skarsgard goes for a stroll around town with his mystery girlfriend on Thursday (March 9) in New Orleans, La.

The 26-year-old actor is in town while working on his upcoming movie Assassination Nation, which also stars Bella Thorne and Joel McHale.

The movie “follows four teenage girls in a small suburb who become the focus of unwanted worldwide media attention after their personal information is leaked by an anonymous hacker,” according to THR.

Bill was spotted with his girlfriend last summer while in Toronto to work on the horror movie It, which will hit theaters in September.
Just Jared on Facebook
bill skarsgard holds hands with his girlfriend in new orleans 01
bill skarsgard holds hands with his girlfriend in new orleans 01
bill skarsgard holds hands with his girlfriend in new orleans 02
bill skarsgard holds hands with his girlfriend in new orleans 02
bill skarsgard holds hands with his girlfriend in new orleans 03
bill skarsgard holds hands with his girlfriend in new orleans 03
bill skarsgard holds hands with his girlfriend in new orleans 04
bill skarsgard holds hands with his girlfriend in new orleans 04
bill skarsgard holds hands with his girlfriend in new orleans 05
bill skarsgard holds hands with his girlfriend in new orleans 05

Photos: FameFlynet Pictures
Posted to: Bill Skarsgard

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Taylor Swift's stalker had been reaching out to her for years - TMZ
  • Kristen Stewart's buzz cut is only temporary - Gossip Cop
  • We're loving Malia Obama's street style! - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's what's next for The Vampire Diaries cast - Wetpaint
  • See the live action The Little Mermaid trailer - Lainey Gossip
  • Arnold Schwarzenegger is speaking out about those Donald Trump tweets - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here