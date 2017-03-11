Drake Announces New Music, 'More Life' Gets Release Date! (Video)

The wait is over – Drake has revealed the release date for his new music!

The 30-year-old rapper’s More Life: The Playlist will finally reach our ears on March 18, as he announced via an Instagram video on Saturday (March 11).

The teaser clip gives fans a glimpse into Drake‘s life on the road.

At his concert the night before in Hamburg, Germany, Drake also told the crowd, “I know it’s taken me a while, but I’m going to the hotel tonight to finish this More Life s–t so I can give it to you as soon as possible.” (via Billboard)

