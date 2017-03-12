Chris Martin Reveals His Three Current Favorite Songs

Chris Martin wheels his bike around after taking a bike ride on Sunday (March 12) in Malibu, Calif.

The 40-year-old entertainer celebrated his birthday earlier this month, and he took to Twitter to thank fans for wishing him well. In addition, he also revealed his three current favorite songs at the moment.

“All Night” by Chance The Rapper, “Blinded By Your Grace pt.1″ by Stormzy, and “Makeba” by Jain are Chris‘ current favorites!

Read Chris’ full note to his fans below…