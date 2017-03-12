Top Stories
Colton Haynes &amp; Boyfriend Jeff Leatham Are Engaged!

Colton Haynes & Boyfriend Jeff Leatham Are Engaged!

Luke Evans Gives a 'Shirtless' Serenade of Adele's Song on 'Ellen' - Watch Now!

Luke Evans Gives a 'Shirtless' Serenade of Adele's Song on 'Ellen' - Watch Now!

Scarlett Johnsson Plays Ivanka Trump on 'SNL' (Video)

Scarlett Johnsson Plays Ivanka Trump on 'SNL' (Video)

Get An Update on Ciara's Condition After Car Accident

Get An Update on Ciara's Condition After Car Accident

Sun, 12 March 2017 at 11:20 pm

Chris Martin Reveals His Three Current Favorite Songs

Chris Martin Reveals His Three Current Favorite Songs

Chris Martin wheels his bike around after taking a bike ride on Sunday (March 12) in Malibu, Calif.

The 40-year-old entertainer celebrated his birthday earlier this month, and he took to Twitter to thank fans for wishing him well. In addition, he also revealed his three current favorite songs at the moment.

“All Night” by Chance The Rapper, “Blinded By Your Grace pt.1″ by Stormzy, and “Makeba” by Jain are Chris‘ current favorites!

Read Chris’ full note to his fans below…
Just Jared on Facebook
chris martin reveals current favorite songs 01
chris martin reveals current favorite songs 02
chris martin reveals current favorite songs 03
chris martin reveals current favorite songs 04

Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Chris Martin

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Candice Swanepoel shows off some skin during her photo shoot - TMZ
  • Lorde wears a wedding veil during her SNL performance - Gossip Cop
  • Zendaya wins Best Actress award at Kids' Choice Awards - Just Jared Jr
  • Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor is not a fan of The Bachelor - Wetpaint
  • Nicki Minaj responds to Remy Ma's diss track - Lainey Gossip
  • Is The Vampire Diaries getting another spinoff show? - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here