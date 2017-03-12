Laura Prepon Shows Off Her Baby Bump While Shopping

Laura Prepon looks pretty and comfortable as she makes her way into a grocery store on Saturday afternoon (March 11) in Los Feliz, Calif.

The 36-year-old actress showed off her major baby bump in a denim on denim outfit while she did her weekend shopping.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Laura Prepon



Laura is currently expecting her first child with fiance Ben Foster.

The next season of Laura‘s hit show Orange is the New Black will be returning to Netflix on June 9.