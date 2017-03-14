Daniel Craig & Eddie Redmayne Celebrate Young Filmmakers At Into Film Awards 2017!

Daniel Craig stepped out for a rare official public appearance at this morning’s (March 14) 2017 Into Film Awards held at The Odeon Empire in Leicester Square in London, England.

The 48-year-old actor was joined by Eddie Redmayne, Ruth Wilson, Deadpool‘s Ed Skrein and Transformers: The Last Knight‘s Laura Haddock at the event highlighting just how much creativity and filmmaking talent is present among today’s schools and young people.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Daniel Craig

It was recently reported that Ben-Hur star Jack Huston is the name at the top of the list to replace Daniel as James Bond should he no longer want the role.

20+ pictures inside of Daniel Craig, Eddie Redmayne and others at the ceremony…