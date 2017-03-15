Top Stories
Wed, 15 March 2017 at 6:00 am

Jennifer Garner Steps Out Before Ex Ben Affleck Reveals Rehab Stint

Jennifer Garner Steps Out Before Ex Ben Affleck Reveals Rehab Stint

Jennifer Garner enjoys a cup of coffee as she and a friend enjoy a morning stroll around the neighborhood on Tuesday (March 14) in Brentwood, Calif.

The 44-year-old actress went comfy in a striped sweater and cardigan as she was spotted out and about.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Garner

Later that day, Jen‘s estranged husband Ben Affleck revealed that he recently completed a stint in rehab for alcohol addiction.

In his Facebook announcement, Ben thanked his “co-parent” Jen for her support and taking care of their their three kids as he’s been recovering.
Photos: AKM-GSI, FameFlyNet Pictures
