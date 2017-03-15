Wed, 15 March 2017 at 11:23 am
This 'Friends' Guest Star Had a Huge Crush on Jennifer Aniston!
Jennifer Aniston steps out to do some shopping on Tuesday (March 14) in West Hollywood, Calif.
Recently, Riverdale star Cole Sprouse, who guest-starred on Friends, spoke about how he had a huge crush on Jennifer!
“I had a really, really hard time working with Aniston because I was so in love with her. I was infatuated. I was speechless — I’d get all bubbly and forget my lines and completely blank … It was so difficult,” he told Page Six.
Cole played the role of Ben, Ross’ son, on the series.
Photos: AKM-GSI Posted to: Jennifer Aniston
