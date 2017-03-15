Top Stories
'This Is Us' Finale Still Leaves a Question Unanswered (Spoilers)

'This Is Us' Finale Still Leaves a Question Unanswered (Spoilers)

White House Responds to Rachel Maddow's Tax Returns Report

White House Responds to Rachel Maddow's Tax Returns Report

Ben Affleck Reveals He Went to Rehab for Alcohol Addiction

Ben Affleck Reveals He Went to Rehab for Alcohol Addiction

This 'Game of Thrones' Prank Got Kit Harington Feeling Very Upset!

This 'Game of Thrones' Prank Got Kit Harington Feeling Very Upset!

Wed, 15 March 2017 at 11:23 am

This 'Friends' Guest Star Had a Huge Crush on Jennifer Aniston!

This 'Friends' Guest Star Had a Huge Crush on Jennifer Aniston!

Jennifer Aniston steps out to do some shopping on Tuesday (March 14) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Recently, Riverdale star Cole Sprouse, who guest-starred on Friends, spoke about how he had a huge crush on Jennifer!

“I had a really, really hard time working with Aniston because I was so in love with her. I was infatuated. I was speechless — I’d get all bubbly and forget my lines and completely blank … It was so difficult,” he told Page Six.

Cole played the role of Ben, Ross’ son, on the series.

Just Jared on Facebook
jennifer aniston shops west hollywood 01
jennifer aniston shops west hollywood 02
jennifer aniston shops west hollywood 03
jennifer aniston shops west hollywood 04

Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Jennifer Aniston

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Snoop Dogg's new music video features him shooting Donald Trump - TMZ
  • Kylie Jenner and Tyga are still together despite reports - Gossip Cop
  • Maddie Ziegler reveals she's never watched an episode of Dance Moms - Just Jared Jr
  • Kelly Clarkson just bought a gorgeous new Nashville mansion - Wetpaint
  • Is Beyonce revealing the sex of her twins with her earrings choice? - Lainey Gossip
  • Did Broad City's Ilana Glazer get married over the weekend? - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here