This 'Friends' Guest Star Had a Huge Crush on Jennifer Aniston!

Jennifer Aniston steps out to do some shopping on Tuesday (March 14) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Recently, Riverdale star Cole Sprouse, who guest-starred on Friends, spoke about how he had a huge crush on Jennifer!

“I had a really, really hard time working with Aniston because I was so in love with her. I was infatuated. I was speechless — I’d get all bubbly and forget my lines and completely blank … It was so difficult,” he told Page Six.

Cole played the role of Ben, Ross’ son, on the series.