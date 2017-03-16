Henry Cavill Joins Tom Cruise in 'Mission: Impossible 6'

Henry Cavill has joined the cast of the upcoming movie Mission: Impossible 6 alongside Tom Cruise!

The news was announced by director Christopher McQuarrie on his Instagram account on Thursday night (March 16). “Say, @henrycavill. Had a thought. Curious if you’re interested in a role in the 6th installment of Mission: Impossible. No pressure,” he captioned a photo of himself.

“How can I say no to a man with such perfect hair…..” Henry wrote in the comments.

“excellent. Just a few caveats: must enjoy extreme heights, high speeds, motor vehicles of all varieties (especially aircraft), practical stunts, firearms, and sporadic exposition. All good?” Christopher wrote back.

Henry responded, “only if I get to fly for real.”

Chris then added, “I do believe I specified practical stunts. You in?” and Henry said, “Oh ok…. I’m in!”

“Outstanding. Welcome aboard. Your social media account will self destruct in 5 seconds,” Chris replied.