Marion Cotillard Welcomes Second Child - a Baby Girl!

Marion Cotillard and her partner Guillaume Canet have welcomed their second child together!

The 41-year-old Oscar-winning actress gave birth to a baby girl recently, her rep confirms to JustJared.com.

Marion and Guillaume, 43, are also the parents of a son.

The couple stars together in the new movie Rock’n Roll, which is out in theaters now in France. Guillaume wrote and directed the film in addition to starring in it alongside Marion!

Marion was most recently seen by American audiences in Allied and Assassin’s Creed and next up on her slate is It’s Only the End of the World and From the Land of the Moon.

Congrats to the family on the new addition!