Chris Kattan Revives 'Night at the Roxbury' for First 'DWTS' Performance! (Video)

Chris Kattan is a contestant on Dancing With the Stars this season and he paid tribute to his fan favorite film A Night at the Roxbury for his first dance of the season!

The 46-year-old former Saturday Night Live actor is paired with Witney Carson and she is so young that she had no clue who he is when they first met. Chris kept asking if she knew some of his famous characters and she was absolutely clueless.

Chris and Witney performed a Cha-cha-cha and scored a 17, which is so far the lowest score of the night.