Mel B Files for Divorce from Husband Stephen Belafonte

Mel B and her husband Stephen Belafonte have split after nearly 10 years of marriage.

The 41-year-old former Spice Girls singer and current America’s Got Talent judge filed for divorce from Stephen and listed their date of separation as December 28.

Mel has requested joint legal and physical custody of the couple’s five-year-old daughter Madison, according to divorce papers obtained by People.

Just last month, Mel took to Instagram to express her love for her hubby amid rumors that they were going through a rough patch.

“My baby boo @stephenthinks11 we have been through everything that would normally tear couples apart and we have come out on the other side stronger, you loved me before I even new how to really love myself,you are my world honey and let’s not forget you are abit of a dickhead too xxxx #tenyearsmarried #fightfortheineyoulove #theysaiditwouldntlast #bitcheswishtheyhadthis #nowtalkaboutme,” Mel captioned the below photo.