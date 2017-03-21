Top Stories
Tue, 21 March 2017 at 3:26 pm

Malia Obama Steps Out For Another Day at Harvey Weinstein Internship

Malia Obama Steps Out For Another Day at Harvey Weinstein Internship

It’s another day at the office for Malia Obama!

The 18-year-old daughter of former President Barack Obama was spotted arriving at The Weinstein Company’s offices on Tuesday (March 21) in New York City.

Malia was showing off her usual cute and casual work style while keeping bundled up in a red parka.

Since Malia started working at the film production company, we’ve gotten to see a lot of her chic street style!

Malia has been rocking looks that included black mini dresses, shearling jackets, and over sized flannels.

We can’t wait to see what she wears next!
Photos: AKM/GSI
