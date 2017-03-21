Nicki Minaj Shoots Remy Ma Diss Track 'No Frauds' Music Video in London

Nicki Minaj is hard at work on her “No Frauds” music video!

The 34-year-old rapper donned a thick furry coat over a fierce bedazzled ensemble while filming the video – her response to Remy Ma‘s diss track – on Monday (March 20) in London, England.

Nicki snapped some pics with fans who were waiting for her outside her hotel that night in the cold after her performance with Drake at the 02 Arena.

“Freezing cold weather my babies will stand there for hours,” Nicki captioned the video below, in which she gives a sweet inspirational talk to her fans. “U guys pls don’t do it anymore. It’s too cold. I love u with all my heart. My heart & my soul. Thank u. 🎀😢.”

Head to Nicki‘s Instagram to see her fierce bedazzled outfit.

A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Mar 20, 2017 at 7:01pm PDT

Nicki recently broke the record for most Hot 100 hits of any female artist, and she posted a video of herself twerking in celebration. Click inside to watch the video…