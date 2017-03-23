Mario Lopez to Host 'Candy Crush' TV Game Show
Mario Lopez has been announced as the host of the upcoming Candy Crush game show being produced at CBS!
The new series will premiere on July 9 and production began today (March 23).
Here is the show’s premise, according to THR: “Teams of two will have to use their wits and physical agility to compete on enormous interactive game boards, which CBS says will feature next-generation technology, as they conquer Candy Crush and are crowned champions.”
Mario is currently the host of Extra and he has previously hosted The X Factor and America’s Best Dance Crew.
“As a player, I am excited to step into the real-life Candy Crush arena,” Mario said in a statement.
Pictured inside: Mario shopping at the Tommy Bahama store in New York City last week.