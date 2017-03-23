Top Stories
Amy Schumer Drops Out of 'Barbie' Movie Due to Schedule

Amy Schumer Drops Out of 'Barbie' Movie Due to Schedule

Sia Has Shown Her Face Many, Many Times Without a Wig

Sia Has Shown Her Face Many, Many Times Without a Wig

Diane Kruger &amp; Norman Reedus Kiss, Pack on PDA in NYC!

Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus Kiss, Pack on PDA in NYC!

Becky G Comments on Playing the First LGBT Superhero in a Film

Becky G Comments on Playing the First LGBT Superhero in a Film

Thu, 23 March 2017 at 7:36 pm

Mario Lopez to Host 'Candy Crush' TV Game Show

Mario Lopez to Host 'Candy Crush' TV Game Show

Mario Lopez has been announced as the host of the upcoming Candy Crush game show being produced at CBS!

The new series will premiere on July 9 and production began today (March 23).

Here is the show’s premise, according to THR: “Teams of two will have to use their wits and physical agility to compete on enormous interactive game boards, which CBS says will feature next-generation technology, as they conquer Candy Crush and are crowned champions.”

Mario is currently the host of Extra and he has previously hosted The X Factor and America’s Best Dance Crew.

“As a player, I am excited to step into the real-life Candy Crush arena,” Mario said in a statement.

Pictured inside: Mario shopping at the Tommy Bahama store in New York City last week.
Just Jared on Facebook
mario lopez candy crush 01
mario lopez candy crush 02
mario lopez candy crush 03

Photos: WENN, Michael Simon/StarTraks Photo
Posted to: Candy Crush, Mario Lopez, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Usher goes shirtless while on vacation in Mexico - TMZ
  • Casey Affleck and his girlfriend are not getting married - Gossip Cop
  • Emma Roberts has started a book club - Just Jared Jr
  • Is DWTS pro Sharna Burgoss dating her partner Bonner Bolton? - Wetpaint
  • Lindsay Lohan is pitching a new social media hacking reality show - Lainey Gossip
  • The Eiffel Tower is going dark to honor London terrorist attack victims - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Juan Cocco

    wow fuck me mario!!!

  • Juan Cocco

    wow fuck me mario!!!

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here