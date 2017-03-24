Top Stories
Amy Schumer Drops Out of 'Barbie' Movie Due to Schedule

Sia Has Shown Her Face Many, Many Times Without a Wig

Diane Kruger &amp; Norman Reedus Kiss, Pack on PDA in NYC!

Becky G Comments on Playing the First LGBT Superhero in a Film

Fri, 24 March 2017 at 12:17 am

Kendrick Lamar: 'The Heart Part 4' Download, Stream, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Kendrick Lamar: 'The Heart Part 4' Download, Stream, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Kendrick Lamar has released the fourth installment in his “Heart” series!

The 29-year-old rapper dropped “The Heart Part 4″ after teasing fans on Instagram earlier today.

Kendrick dropped the fourth installment nearly five years after he dropped “The Heart Part 3.”

In the new track, Kendrick also dropped a major hint about the release of his upcoming album.

“Ya’ll got til April the 7th to get ya’ll shit together,” Kendrick raps.

No word yet if April 7th is when his new album will be released – we’ll have to wait until then!

You can buy “The Heart Part 4″ on iTunes here.

Listen to the new song below!

Check out the lyrics for “The Heart Part 4″ inside…

Lyrics will be posted once available!
