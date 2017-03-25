Top Stories
Sat, 25 March 2017 at 2:20 am

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Have Romantic Date Night at Hotel Bel-Air

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Have Romantic Date Night at Hotel Bel-Air

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez had a romantic date night to kick off the weekend!

The new couple were spotted heading out of Hotel Bel-Air on Friday night (March 24) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Jennifer and Alex were accompanied by a bodyguard as they left the celebrity hot spot in a black Rolls-Royce.

While the couple hasn’t confirmed their relationship status just yet, they’ve been spotted together at the gym, out to dinner and on tropical vacations!

Jennifer was even recently hanging out with Alex‘s sister Susy!

jennifer lopez alex rodriguez romatic date night beverly hills 03

Photos: AKM/GSI
Posted to: Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez

