Disney's Upcoming Live-Action Remakes - Every Movie Planned!

If you did not know, Disney has several live action remakes coming up over the next several years!

With the wild success of Beauty and the Beast this month, we compiled a list of all the new movies planned, along with the release dates if they’ve been announced, and cast lists.

Emma Watson‘s Beauty and the Beast has made a whopping $690.3 million globally since debuting earlier in the month. The film has earned $317 million domestically as well. Over the years, Disney has also released the live action films Maleficent (2014) and Cinderella (2015).

We can’t wait to see all of these upcoming films!

