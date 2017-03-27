Top Stories
Eminem's Daughter Hailie is All Grown Up at 21! (Photos)

Eminem's Daughter Hailie is All Grown Up at 21! (Photos)

Did Alexander Skarsgard Wear a Prosthetic on 'Big Little Lies'?

Did Alexander Skarsgard Wear a Prosthetic on 'Big Little Lies'?

Jared Padalecki Welcomes Third Child - See the First Photo!

Jared Padalecki Welcomes Third Child - See the First Photo!

Fetty Wap Robbed, Involved in a Shootout

Fetty Wap Robbed, Involved in a Shootout

Mon, 27 March 2017 at 5:30 pm

Disney's Upcoming Live-Action Remakes - Every Movie Planned!

Next Slide »

Disney's Upcoming Live-Action Remakes - Every Movie Planned!

If you did not know, Disney has several live action remakes coming up over the next several years!

With the wild success of Beauty and the Beast this month, we compiled a list of all the new movies planned, along with the release dates if they’ve been announced, and cast lists.

Emma Watson‘s Beauty and the Beast has made a whopping $690.3 million globally since debuting earlier in the month. The film has earned $317 million domestically as well. Over the years, Disney has also released the live action films Maleficent (2014) and Cinderella (2015).

We can’t wait to see all of these upcoming films!

Click through the slideshow below to find out which live-action movies Disney has planned…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Disney

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Flip or Flop's Christina El Moussa has a hot new boyfriend - TMZ
  • Terrence Howard goes on Twitter rant, says he's "never been abusive" - Gossip Cop
  • Millie Bobby Brown is taking some time off and canceling public appearances - Just Jared Jr
  • Ivanka Trump's Washington DC neighbors say she's ruining their neighborhood - Wetpaint
  • Marc Anthony and his new 21-year-old girlfriend make their red carpet debut - Lainey Gossip
  • R2D2 makes an appearance at Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' memorial service - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here