Eminem's Daughter Hailie is All Grown Up at 21! (Photos)

Did Alexander Skarsgard Wear a Prosthetic on 'Big Little Lies'?

Jared Padalecki Welcomes Third Child - See the First Photo!

Fetty Wap Robbed, Involved in a Shootout

Mon, 27 March 2017 at 6:47 pm

Drake Cancels Amsterdam Concert Due to Doctor's Orders

Drake Cancels Amsterdam Concert Due to Doctor's Orders

Drake had to sadly cancel his Amsterdam concert on Monday (March 27) hours after it was supposed to begin.

The audience for the concert had already packed into the stadium and they were disappointed when a promoter came on stage to reveal that Drake was unable to perform.

Drake reportedly fell ill before the show and his doctor ordered him not to perform.

What makes the cancellation even more upsetting for the Dutch fans is that the concert had already been postponed twice before. The show was originally supposed to take place on January 20 and it was later moved to January 26. Then, the show was pushed to March 27 and now it will hopefully happen on March 29.

In other Drake news, his new playlist More Life is at the top of the Billboard 200 chart and he just broke the record for most Hot 100 songs of any solo artist.
