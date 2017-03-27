Leonardo DiCaprio Has a Night Out With Nina Adgal & Orlando Bloom

Leonardo DiCaprio and Nina Adgal are on a romatic getaway!

The couple were spotted enjoying some time with their friend Orlando Bloom on Sunday night (March 26) in St. Bart’s.

The three friends were seen as they climbed aboard a yacht and spent the evening together.

It seems like Nina and Leonardo might be there to celebrate Nina‘s birthday, as the model celebrated her 25th birthday that day!

Meanwhile, Orlando has been on the French island for a few days enjoying the beach, shirtless paddle boarding and rock climbing.