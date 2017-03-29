Blac Chyna Drags Tyga on Snapchat Over King's Child Support & So Much More

Blac Chyna just dragged Tyga on Snapchat on a variety of topics – but it is believed to have come about over their son King and child support.

In the series of Snapchats, Blac Chyna makes claim that he hasn’t paid any child support. She also makes reference to her own bank account, to a potential infidelity against Kylie Jenner, and more.

“Tyga ur a b*itch!! And u can go get ur mom, or ur b*tch! Lol!!! Or ur n****a u f*ckin… or Terrell, or heather!” Blac Chyna wrote in one of the messages.

Chyna also posted the address to her Lashed bar store, and wrote she’s “on wait” to discuss everything.

Click inside to read what Blac Chyna wrote to Tyga…

Warning – these messages contain NSFW language.