Lamar Odom Reveals All in Explosive Interview: Drug Use, Cheating & Waking Up in Vegas Hospital

Blac Chyna Drags Tyga on Snapchat Over King's Child Support & So Much More

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Take Their Romance to Buenos Aires!

Find Out Why the 'Fresh Prince' Cast Reunited!

Wed, 29 March 2017 at 12:45 pm

Jennifer Lawrence & Boyfriend Darren Aronofsky Are Getting Serious

Jennifer Lawrence and her boyfriend Darren Aronofsky have reportedly been getting serious after six months of dating.

The 26-year-old actress and the 48-year-old director, who met on the set of Mother!, have been making their long distance relationship work.

Darren recently visited Jennifer on the set of Red Sparrow in Budapest and Jennifer has been spending her time off with him in New York City.

Jennifer is comfortable with an older guy because she is mature and focused,” a source told People.

Another source added, “Jen has been mesmerized by his talent and brains since she started working with him. They are very sweet together and seem happy…They keep to themselves and don’t seem to want a lot of attention.”

They continued, “Jen is a serious actress and being around another person in the business who is intense about what he does has been good for her.”

We’re glad to hear Jennifer and Darren are so happy together!
Photos: Getty
