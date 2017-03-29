Joe Manganiello's Quote About Loving Sofia Vergara Will Make You Melt

Joe Manganiello takes the cover of Ocean Drive magazine’s new issue.

Here’s what the 40-year-old actor had to share with the mag:

On his wife Sofia Vergara: “I just married the girl that I love. That was it. I really do believe that we were put on the planet to be with each other. From the first date, it was just like wow! It was so easy in all the ways that you want it to be easy and challenging in all of the most fun ways possible. So I knew right away and that was it. I was never part of a celebrity couple before this, because I never wanted to go through the difficulty that can bring in terms of paparazzi and attention. The two of us knew that once it became public that we were together—and we had conversations about how that would change a lot of things, and she is the only woman on the planet that I was willing to go through all of that for. Because she’s the greatest. And all that pressure has just brought us closer together. It’s not something that we welcome into our lives. We try to stay private. At the end of the day, it’s really nobody else’s business but ours. It’s just that I love her and she loves me and here we are. And there is a price for that, when living in the public eye.”

On Hollywood: “Hollywood’s a really tough business. Even when it seems easy. Hollywood gives you [a role] and they can just take it right back. Under the surface was this unbelievable disappointment the rest of the public doesn’t see.”

On what he wants in the future: “I’d love to get back up on stage. Maybe something on Broadway. I haven’t done Shakespeare in a while. I’m certainly getting old enough to start doing Chekhov roles properly. I love the process of theater; I love table work. I love working for three weeks to a month before you put something up, then you invite an audience in.”

For more from Joe, visit OceanDrive.com.