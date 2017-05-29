Top Stories
'The Bachelorette' Contestant's Girlfriend Shows Up, Rachel Sends Him Home (Spoilers)

Daniel Craig Looks So Different in His New Movie!

Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Help 'The Bachelorette' Find Her Husband!

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are such big fans of The Bachelorette that they made a special appearance on week two of Rachel Lindsay‘s season to help her find a husband!

The married couple said they began watching the show after fans pointed out how much contestant Jared Haibon looks like Ashton. Not only do they tune in for The Bachelor and The Bachlorette, they said they are also devoted fans of Bachelor in Paradise.

Ashton and Mila helped judge an obstacle course that some of the guys had to go through on the first group date with Rachel. The challenge was to see if the guys are “husband material” by making them change diapers, use a vacuum, and more.

“Tune in TONIGHT for another exciting episode of the BACHELORETTE on ABC 8/7c…you never know who may stop by to give me some priceless advice! #thebachelorette #bachelornation #abc #ashtonkutcher #milakunis,” Rachel captioned this photo on Instagram.

Make sure to read spoilers from the episode to find out why Rachel told one guy to “get the f–k out” during the middle of a group date.
