Jennifer Garner Responds to 'People' Cover Story: 'My Family is Complete'

Taylor Swift Gains Small Victory in Case Against DJ Who Allegedly Groped Her

Wed, 31 May 2017 at 8:57 pm

Matt Bomer Grabs an Afternoon Coffee in LA

Matt Bomer flashes a smile as he heads back to his car on Wednesday afternoon (May 31) in Los Angeles.

The 39-year-old actor looked handsome while wearing sweats as he grabbed coffee while running errands around town.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Matt Bomer

Earlier this month, Matt and his husband Simon Halls were honored at the Uplift Family Services at Hollygrove’s 2017 Norma Jean Gala for their longstanding support advocating for children in need.

Matt‘s upcoming film Walking Out is set to hit theaters on October 6.
