Chance the Rapper Asks HBO to Fire Bill Maher Over Racial Slur

Chance the Rapper doesn’t think Bill Maher deserves to keep his job at HBO after he used a racial slur live on the air.

“Please @HBO. Do not air another episode of Real Time with Bill Maher,” the Grammy-winning rapper wrote on Twitter on Saturday (June 3), the day after the episode aired.

HBO has condemned Maher‘s actions and has said the slur will be edited out of future broadcasts of the episode. No word yet on if he’ll be disciplined for his words.



DO YOU THINK Bill Maher should be fired for saying the N-word on TV?