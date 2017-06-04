Ariana Grande Dances With Mac Miller For 'The Way' Performance at One Love Manchester Concert

Mac Miller danced his way over to Ariana Grande on stage at the One Love Manchester benefit concert held at Emirates Old Trafford on Sunday (June 4) in Manchester, England.

The cute couple performed their collab, “The Way”, on stage and ended it with a sweet kiss.

“We have loved and adored and respected each other since the beginning, since before we even met,” Ariana told Cosmopolitan of Mac. “The love has been there the whole time.”

Mac actually cancelled his performances that were planned just after the attacks to be there for Ariana.